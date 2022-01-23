Republicans' rank hypocrisy on infrastructure funding

Trumpublicans, including Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra, and Ernst, as well as Trump -- their dear leader -- adamantly fought against President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, but now some want to take credit for the funding provided by the same plan they opposed, voted against and railed against as socialism, Marxism or worse. Ashley Hinson is the latest one to display her Trumpublican hypocrisy as she issued a press release regarding lock and dam upgrades as follows: “That’s why I helped lead a bipartisan group of my colleagues in urging the administration to prioritize funding for these essential upgrades." Except the funding for the projects she takes credit for only exists because Biden and the Democrats made it happen. Hinson and most of the Trumpublicans in Congress did nothing to obtain the funds. In fact, they did everything in their power to kill the bill. The only representative from Iowa who supported the Biden infrastructure bill was Rep. Cindy Axne.