Republicans must decide what they stand for

Republicans, who are you for this election year? Are you a Republican as was President Lincoln who saved our Union and brought the Jubilee? Or are you a Trumpublican for President Trump who thinks he was reelected? Please remember, now in 2022, every vote for a Trumpublican is a vote for Russian President Putin. Every vote for a Trumpublican is a vote for Putin’s Ukrainian genocide. Every vote for a Trumpublican is a vote for Putin’s slaughter of all Ukrainians, men, women, and children, slaughtered as though they were rodents.
Very simply, do you want our country to be a democratic republic with a president leading a popularly elected government? Or do want our country to be an autocratic empire permanently led by executive orders? Your answer will live forever.
William Teaford, Cedar Falls