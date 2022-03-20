Republicans must decide what they stand for

Republicans, who are you for this election year? Are you a Republican as was President Lincoln who saved our Union and brought the Jubilee? Or are you a Trumpublican for President Trump who thinks he was reelected? Please remember, now in 2022, every vote for a Trumpublican is a vote for Russian President Putin. Every vote for a Trumpublican is a vote for Putin’s Ukrainian genocide. Every vote for a Trumpublican is a vote for Putin’s slaughter of all Ukrainians, men, women, and children, slaughtered as though they were rodents.