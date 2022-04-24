 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Republicans hoist with their own petard

  • 0
LTE

Hoisted  

The Iowa Supreme Court has approved Abby Finkenauer’s U.S. Senate nomination signatures even though some were not dated by the month-day-year of the citizen’s signing. This was truly wrong before the Republican 2021 session revamped this part of the code that listed reasons that would disqualify signatures. They totally forgot the month-day-year signature dating requirement. To paraphrase from Hamlet, the Republicans have been “hoist by their own petard.” Republicans should stop using their petards so freely.

Jane Teaford, Cedar Falls

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden is a thug like Putin

Biden is a thug like Putin

Death can occur instantly, like Putin’s blowing up Ukrainians, or by inches, “death by a thousand cuts” by Joe Biden. He calls Putin a thug, a…

Vladimir Putin must be stopped

Vladimir Putin must be stopped

Vladimir Putin appears to be a man without a conscience. In what world is it okay for decent people to allow mass slaughter and destruction to…

Some real examples of discrimination

Some real examples of discrimination

I’m still in disbelief after reading Dave Smith’s letter about pervasive discrimination against white men. “Being a white male is a guarantee …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News