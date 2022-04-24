Republicans hoist with their own petard

Hoisted

The Iowa Supreme Court has approved Abby Finkenauer’s U.S. Senate nomination signatures even though some were not dated by the month-day-year of the citizen’s signing. This was truly wrong before the Republican 2021 session revamped this part of the code that listed reasons that would disqualify signatures. They totally forgot the month-day-year signature dating requirement. To paraphrase from Hamlet, the Republicans have been “hoist by their own petard.” Republicans should stop using their petards so freely.