I and a great many Iowa voters are getting sick and tired of fear tactics. There is little evidence that any Republican has run on a platform of plans for the future. They have them, but seldom mention them.

In 2020, the national party had no official platform. None. They ran exclusively on the absurd personality of Donald Trump, whose entire method is attack and insult. Fortunately, a majority of voters were tired of having their intelligence insulted.

In Iowa, few Republicans mentioned their plans, only that voters vote against Joe Biden, who I didn’t realize was running for the Iowa House. Then, after the smoke cleared, actually the smoke and mirrors, they bragged about their elitist private school vouchers (which a majority of Iowans opposed) and their extreme abortion plan (which nearly two-thirds of Iowans oppose.)

But don’t think too much, Iowa. Just hunker down – be afraid; be very afraid of the left (whoever they are supposed to be) – and the lovely Republican Party will do your thinking for you, whether you want it or not.

Rick Johnson, Waverly