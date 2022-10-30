 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Republicans have become the party of no

LTE

On issue after issue the Republican Party no longer listens to the majority opinion. It has become the party of no.

No to women’s reproductive rights. No to maintaining election access and election integrity. No to lower drug costs. No to better roads and bridges. No to sensible gun laws. No to affordable health care. No to slowing global warming. No to fully funding public education.

The Democratic Party, in contrast, follows the will of the people and strives to maintain a government that works for everyday Iowans. In order to keep a government that achieves critical and popular goals, we need to vote for Democratic candidates.

Thomas Hill, Cedar Falls

 

