Republicans don't respect the vote

I’ve been seeing a lot of keyed-up statements from Iowa’s Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks trying to convince us it is not Republicans but Democrats trying to “steal” elections and “power grab,” citing the Democratic opponent’s 2020 challenge to Miller-Meeks tiny six-vote margin win (about 1/100th of 1%). I have a few questions.

When the Democrat reasonably requested a recount, it discovered 22 Iowans' legally cast ballots had not been counted — 18 cast for the Democrat. Some counties had not properly done their recounts, and this also benefited Miller-Meeks.

When Iowa law only provided for an unrealistic six business day deadline to complete an Iowa court review, Republicans cried foul when the Democrat instead took the evidence and filed for review in the U.S. House of Representatives as allowed by, egads, the U.S Constitution.

When credible evidence existed that an election-changing margin of Iowa voters were disenfranchised through poll worker error, why didn’t candidate Miller-Meeks herself request a judgment in Iowa courts? Or join in her opponent’s request for congressional review?

Will Republicans have more respect for the votes cast by Iowans and our intelligence in 2022?

Lauren Holst, Cedar Falls

