Republicans' claims about obscene books are false

Why are Sen. Jake Chapman and Gov. Kim Reynolds creating alarm by making false claims? Chapman claims teachers give students obscene books. On Jan. 11, Reynolds said schools hide what they teach and what books are in their libraries.

I taught more than 34 years in five different Iowa schools as a language arts teacher and school librarian. In my experience, there is no basis for these claims.

Iowa schools have goals about literacy and about creating a supportive and inclusive environment. To meet these goals, school libraries offer a wide variety of books that interest today’s youths and reflect who they are, the world they live in, and the person they dream of becoming.

Iowa schools continually communicate with parents about what is taught. Anyone can find out what books are in the library because schools have online library catalogs on district websites.

School districts have procedures in place so parents can express concerns. Teachers and administrators will listen. As a language arts teacher, when parents objected to a book ("To Kill a Mockingbird" was one), I always offered their child an alternative. As a librarian, I always honored parents’ requests regarding their child’s book choices.

Don’t fall for these incendiary claims.

Leandra Sunseri, Cedar Falls

