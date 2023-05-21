Iowa Republican lawmakers claim to be so "pro life" but refused to pass a law to ban hand-held electronic devices while driving, will result in more crashes and death, put a limit on lawsuits on big rig trucking, which will result in more careless drivers, more speeding, more crashes and fatalities, put a limit on medical malpractice lawsuits, which will result in more medical mistakes, incompetent personnel, and more injuries and deaths. It proves how much they really care about the "sanctity of life." In every case they legislated for "convenience, Big Money/Big Business/Big Trucking, and the insurance companies." The only narrow-minded thing they're concerned about is their tyrannical control over women's wombs. Also, I never could find any anti-abortion religionists who find anything wrong with the murder and manslaughter that comes from more speed, distracted and careless driving. These kind of killers didnt exist when the Bible was written in ancient times.