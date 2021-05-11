Republicans cancel truth in history

Conservatives and Republicans believe that we are "cancelling culture" by removing confederate "monuments," and that it fails to teach us about our history. Fair enough, but why do they support cancelling culture and not wanting us to learn from our history by making it illegal to discuss systemic discrimination within government agencies, and disallowing the teaching of the legacy of slavery in schools?
Could it be that they don't really want us to learn any of these things?
Joe Priebe, Cedar Falls