 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans cancel truth in history
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Republicans cancel truth in history

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Conservatives and Republicans believe that we are "cancelling culture" by removing confederate "monuments," and that it fails to teach us about our history. Fair enough, but why do they support cancelling culture and not wanting us to learn from our history by making it illegal to discuss systemic discrimination within government agencies, and disallowing the teaching of the legacy of slavery in schools?

Could it be that they don't really want us to learn any of these things?

Joe Priebe, Cedar Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Make every day Mother's Day
Letters

Make every day Mother's Day

Loading the dishwasher. Doing the laundry. Planning menus and cooking meals. Cleaning the bathroom. Vacuuming. Scrubbing floors. Taking out th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News