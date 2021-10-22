Republicans are right about the border

Gov. Kim Reynolds and many other governors along with Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst got together in McAllen, Texas, to call on the president to take a number of actions including building a border wall, remain in Mexico policy, and others to highlight the border crisis.

Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn thought it was just a political stunt and Democratic National spokesperson Adonna Biel said Trump spent four years destroying our immigration system.

I thought Trump’s stay-in-Mexico plan, building a border wall, and agreements with three countries south of our border to control people heading to our borders, keeping out drug traffickers, those convicted of major crimes, and all those that posted a health risk out of our country was a good idea. But, it looks like our Democratic leaders in this state and President Biden and his administration think open borders and let any and all who want to come in, come in.

I have had respect for all of our past presidents, but because of all the failures of this president it is very hard.

Ronald Wood, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0