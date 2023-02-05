The Courier reports a person was attacked, beaten, with permanent injury, but his attacker only gets a little penalty. Another person was sprayed with bear spray (for no reason mentioned) and shot at his attacker and gets 10 years in prison. If those victims had shot their attackers, I wouldnt convict either of them if I were setting on their juries. Google search for "Fully Informed Jury Assn" for information our justice system doesnt want citizens to know. If those victims had been police officers there wouldnt have been any trials, and they would have gotten "paid vacations." Another subject, the U.S. House recently passed a dastardly piece of legislation that will give protection to only the anti-abortion community, but gives no protection to the "choice" community. This is another crock of Republican unfairness and bias, and I hope the A.C.L.U. challenges it and gets it declared unconstitutional to give favored status to one group while not giving the same protection to other groups. I know there'll be more of such one-sided, biased Republican legislation.