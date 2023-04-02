The Republican moral police in Iowa are passing laws restricting what our teachers can teach and what our students learn.
Stupidity seems the goal.
Why these moral police do not go after Trump, gun violence, chemical-soaked ground and water criminals is a murky mystery.
"Concentration of power in a political machine is bad; and an Established Church is only a political machine; it was invented for that; it is nursed, cradled, preserved for that; it is an enemy to human liberty, and does no good which it could not better do in a split-up and scattered condition."
Mark Twain
Bob Black, Waterloo