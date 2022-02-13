 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Republican Legislature is out of control

The Republican-controlled Legislature is out of control. It continues to defy logic, as well as the constitution, with “laws” that define their self interests. An assault on teachers/education has taken on the concept of we all need to be “goody two shoes” in order for society to prevail.

In case they’ve forgotten, there is a separation of church and state, at least on paper. What’s next, burn educators at the stake if they defy the godly wishes of the governor and her handlers? Sheesh, get a grip!

Mike Leedom, Waverly

 

