Republican bills put education in peril

Imagine a state that requires teachers to livestream all class activities? Mandates teachers stand while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to be “patriotic?” Continues to inadequately fund public schools at a paltry 2.5% rate ignoring a 7-8% inflation rate? Requires schools to publish all curriculum materials plus every school library book for approval by parent groups? Diverts public school funding for all children to private school scholarships for selected fewer students?

Believe it! These are proposed Republican-led and governor-sponsored education bills considered to be imposed on Iowa educators. These punitive regulations are destroying our public education system. Plus, public tax dollars are increasingly directed toward private schools.

No wonder teachers are leaving Iowa with fewer students majoring in education. Our teachers are demoralized and treated as second-class people. No more the “Education State,” we will be known as the “Education Monitoring State.” How much more can we ask schools to accomplish with fewer resources and increased mandates?

Call your representatives/governor to tell them we want to fully fund and elevate our public school educators, not mandate their teaching. The clock is ticking on Iowa education.

Judy Thomas, Cedar Falls

