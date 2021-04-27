 Skip to main content
Replacing griffin logo a waste of money
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Replacing griffin logo a waste of money

LTE

Does Waterloo have an endless supply of taxpayer dollars?

We paid through direct payments an independent consulting company to find there is no connection with the griffin and the KKK. Yet, Waterloo wants to spend $150,000 to replace it. Simply inexcusable!

This money could be well spent on other projects much more worthy.

In my 53 years of living in east Waterloo, and having many black friends, I have never once heard of them complain about the griffin.

Furthermore, we now have a hand-picked police chief who wants to spend $4.1 million and also trying his hardest to leave Waterloo.

What a web we weave!

James Coonradt, Waterloo

