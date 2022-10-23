 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force

LTE

It’s hard to believe that Oct. 16 marks the 20th anniversary of Congress passing the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq, which permitted President George W. Bush to use armed forces as “necessary and appropriate” to defend U.S. against the threats posed by Iraq. Since 2002 the Iraq AUMF has helped enable two decades of war and has been used to justify military action in ways that were not intended. The Iraq war has been officially over for 11 years, it’s time to get the 2002 Iraq AUMF off the books.

This year, the House adopted an amendment to repeal the Iraq AUMF as part of the annual defense policy bill, the National Defense Authorization Act. Senators Tim Kaine and Todd Young have filed a corresponding amendment to the Senate NDAA, which mirrors their standalone bill that has 51 bipartisan cosponsors, one of them being Chuck Grassley. The bill cleared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in June 2021, by a bipartisan vote of 14-8. I applaud Sen. Grassley for supporting the repeal of the 2002 AUMF and urge him and Sen. Joni Ernst to vote to repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF in this year’s NDAA.

Mary Reinking, Oelwein

 

