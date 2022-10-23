Repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force

It’s hard to believe that Oct. 16 marks the 20th anniversary of Congress passing the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq, which permitted President George W. Bush to use armed forces as “necessary and appropriate” to defend U.S. against the threats posed by Iraq. Since 2002 the Iraq AUMF has helped enable two decades of war and has been used to justify military action in ways that were not intended. The Iraq war has been officially over for 11 years, it’s time to get the 2002 Iraq AUMF off the books.