Rep. Ashley Hinson not working for Iowa

Congresswomen Ashley Hinson has introduced her first two bills in the House of Representatives. Do the bills address the infrastructure needs of the 1st Congressional District of Iowa? No. Do they address economic needs of farmers or small businesses or industries? No.

The first bill, Open Schools Act, doesn't even matter to Iowa because that issue has been addressed by the state government. A classic, traditional Republican would believe this bill is overreach by the federal government on state governments and local school districts. The bill has very little chance of making it out of committee.

The second bill, Vaccinate Americans, Not Terrorists, states that the 40, that's four zero, prisoners of an undeclared war in Guantanamo Bay should not be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. Think about this. If one inmate were to become infected, we would have to spend thousands of dollars caring for that inmate. It seems humane to treat the inmates. It also seems economically advantageous to treat the inmates. It also seems logical to treat the inmates to protect the troops guarding these terrorists.

Hinson is not doing her job to benefit the people of Iowa with these two bills.

Kent Guild, Waterloo

Editor's note: Hinson brought the Reopen Schools Act to the House floor in February for immediate consideration during a debate on procedures for the congressional budget. Consideration was blocked by the Democrat-led majority.

