Renaming convention center disrespects veterans, history

Why do the mayor and City Council of Waterloo continue in their efforts to disrespect veterans and our local history? We in Waterloo have a unique place in American history with the five Sullivan brothers story. Books have been written and movies have been made of this powerful episode in our history. The sacrifice these five young men and their family made to protect our way of life is a testament of what it means to be an American. Most communities would spend big money to come up with a name or motto that would be as positive as this. Yet over the last several years this mayor and council have twice voted to remove the name of the five Sullivan brothers from our convention center at the behest of an out-of-town marketing company that apparently knows nothing of our history. They want to replace the name with The Waterloo Convention Center. Is that Waterloo in Iowa, or Nebraska, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois or one of the dozen or so other communities named Waterloo? But we had the one and only 5 Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. And it partnered well with the 5 Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum. With all due respect, I strongly suggest the local leadership rethink this move and make us Waterloo Proud again.