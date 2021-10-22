 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

Removing the griffin doesn't affect job

LTE

The inaccurate information being put out in the Cedar Valley has put Waterloo in the national news in a negative way. When we have a logo on any equipment used by our police department that resembles the dragon used by the KKK, we should readily want it removed without hesitation. If that griffin was the reason some individuals enjoyed their work as a police officer, they must not have understood what serving their community as a police officer entails.

I support and admire the police department when it is doing the job of protecting the citizens in this city. A griffin has nothing to do with the job an officer is assigned to do. The new look of the police cars is a refreshing change, and it does not sent out mixed messages.

This past spring and summer of 2021 were some of the calmest we have had in a while; especially, when other cities were experiencing unrest. We had peaceful protests and demonstrations due to the leadership in place. They led by example. We want to continue going forward, not backward. Sometimes going forward means letting go of the old and trying something different.

Bernice Richard, Waterloo

