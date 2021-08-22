Remember who made our freedoms possible

Remember and respect all people that made our freedom that we have today possible.

It was earned, not given. That includes wars, manufacturing, and all phases of life.

We the people of this great country have the ability and energy to make good decisions about our future to keep and enjoy them.

There are some bureaucrats that think the people do not know how to make their own decisions and want to dictate all choices for the people.

The people need to vote in bureaucrats that have some common sense to work for the people and not special interest or other counties.

Let’s take care of home before others outside our own. This is the greatest nation in the world for freedom. Let’s keep it that way.

Let’s use some common sense and keep it free for the people.

Americans have to work together in the work force to get the job done, so lets make bureaucrats do the job they were elected to do.

Keep the American dream alive for all the hard work, discipline, and respect for each other.

Clark Moritz, Waterloo

