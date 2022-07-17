Remember what happened to Lot’s wife?

We are hearing “My body, my choice.” Correct, you have full control of your body. The problem is you want full control over another life that you created because you lost control of your body. That new life is not responsible for your poor decisions. There are multiple ways to control your body and prevent the forming of a new life. Failure to do so should not be blamed on that innocent life. That new life is not your body. It is a new body growing inside of you.