You’ve heard of “first” Black American poets, professional athletes, the usual names. Mildred Jefferson seems to go almost unmentioned every year during Black History Month.

A Heritage Foundation tribute notes that she was a gifted student, obtaining her college degree in three years. In 1951, she became the first African-American woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School. She became the first female surgeon at Boston University Medical Center. In 1970, in responding to medical establishment efforts to liberalize America’s abortion laws, she helped found the National Right to Life Committee, citing the Hippocratic Oath she had taken.

“I became a physician in order to save lives. I am at once a physician, a citizen, and a woman, and I’m not willing to stand aside and allow the concept of expendable lives to turn this great land of ours into just another exclusive reservation where only the perfect, the privileged, and the planned have the right to live.”

She was an articulate, persuasive speaker, whose surgically precise language in advocating legal protections for the unborn carried millions of abortion apologists, often kicking and screaming, into the pro-life fold. Her efforts saved millions of unborn lives, of all races. Remember her.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo