Religious liberty is under threat

From the dust jacket of Ken Starr’s new book, "Religious Liberty in Crisis: Exercising your Faith in Our Age of Uncertainty," he states: “Religious liberty, both in the United States and across the world is in crisis. Though this crisis was not created by a global pandemic, it has been exposed by it. The government is far more powerful than any of us imagined. Who is in control at any level of government, and how those in control are prepared to exercise their authority in the years ahead could have a dramatic negative impact on the free exercise of our religious liberty in America, in our homes, churches, schools, and businesses.”
In this book, he explores the crises that threaten religious liberty in America. He examines the ways well-meaning government action sometimes undermines the religious liberty of the people, and how the Supreme Court has ultimately provided us protection from such forms of government overreach. He also explores the possibilities of future overreach by government officials.
The reader will learn how each of us can resist the quarantining of our faith within the confines of the law, and why that resistance is important.
Read the book.
Roger Smith, Waterloo