 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Religious institutions should pay taxes

  • 0
LTE

Religious organizations have long enjoyed huge tax exemptions in our country with a current estimation that churches in the U.S. avoid paying $71 billion in taxes annually.

Religious institutions pay no taxes; local, state, or federal. They pay no taxes on extensive investments, interests earned or capital gains, neither on religious endowments accounting for hundreds of billions of dollars. They pay no sales tax on supplies, cars, travel, or even income tax for businesses “furthering religious objectives.” Most important, religious organizations pay no property taxes, a primary source of funding for local services such as firefighters, EMTs, and police, not to mention schools and other infrastructure.

A study done in Manatee County, Florida, population of 300,000 that has a mixture of rural and urban areas typical of average counties nationwide, found that if religious organizations paid just their share of standard property taxes alone, as required of other commercial and residential properties, it would add $8.5 million to the tax revenue of that one county annually.

Over recent years, many religious organizations, especially evangelicals, have increasingly violated separation of church and state practices and membership in traditional churches keeps dropping. Do they still deserve these huge tax exemptions?

People are also reading…

Mary McBee, Tama

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID agenda is not about health

COVID agenda is not about health

The CDC profits off vaccine patents. Its “nonprofit” foundation is funded by Big Pharma. Bill Gates, a primary benefactor to The World Economi…

Biden is the real threat to freedom

Biden is the real threat to freedom

The principles of democracy — capitalism, free enterprise, human and civil rights, fair elections, free press and speech, inclusiveness, and e…

The carnage on the highways

The carnage on the highways

A citizen just carrying a gun or knife is no reason for the cops to shoot the citizen. I’ll bet the citizen did not initiate that new policy o…

Do you miss Trump yet?

Do you miss Trump yet?

Are you missing President Trump yet? It’s only been 10 months, but President Joe Biden has taken the greatest country ever and turned it into …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News