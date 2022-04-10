Religious freedom depends on separation of church and state

Religious freedom misinformation: In response to Roger Smith's letter headlined "Religious Freedom," don't be misinformed by this conspiracy theory purporting an assault on Christianity. The Freedom from Religion Foundation seeks to prevent the co-opting of our nation's secular laws, policies and practices by any religion, whether Christianity, Judaism, Muslim, Taoist, or any other denomination or sect. The Freedom from Religion Foundation recognizes that the only true means of maintaining religious freedom in our country is by maintaining the separation of church and state granted under the "Freedom of Religion" clause of the First Amendment of our U.S. Constitution. By ensuring that there is no state endorsement or enforcement of any one religion's beliefs or tenants within our public laws, policies or practices, we are all allowed our religious freedom to practice our beliefs within the private sector. We are a nation of multiple religions and practices and not defined by any one religion or sect's rules or interpretation of God. Not to accept this premise over a state religion is exactly what brought so many to this country and what our Founding Fathers sought to prevent when writing the Constitution and its amendments.