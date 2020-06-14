× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reliable buses

GIL SCHULTZ

Ten til, then ten after …

The first weeks of Iowa construction season for my wife and I have been enlightening. Between the two of us we have lived in the Cedar Valley for over a hundred years and have seen many major street and highway changes.

This year our Cedar Falls 12th Street residence is directly impacted by its closure and reconstruction, bringing us a front row seat to the absence of traffic on 12th but also the reroute of Walnut street. This change includes the bringing the MET bus onto our Tremont cross street.

Rain, shine or whatever, you literally can count on the MET buses to be on point and time past our home at 10 minutes until the hour and tens minutes past, with an occasional special services vehicle added.

It has given us reason to reflect on the services those buses provide and a renewal of respect and admiration for the transit system and their dedicated staff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0