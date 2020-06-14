Reliable buses
GIL SCHULTZ
Ten til, then ten after …
The first weeks of Iowa construction season for my wife and I have been enlightening. Between the two of us we have lived in the Cedar Valley for over a hundred years and have seen many major street and highway changes.
This year our Cedar Falls 12th Street residence is directly impacted by its closure and reconstruction, bringing us a front row seat to the absence of traffic on 12th but also the reroute of Walnut street. This change includes the bringing the MET bus onto our Tremont cross street.
Rain, shine or whatever, you literally can count on the MET buses to be on point and time past our home at 10 minutes until the hour and tens minutes past, with an occasional special services vehicle added.
It has given us reason to reflect on the services those buses provide and a renewal of respect and admiration for the transit system and their dedicated staff.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!