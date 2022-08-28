Register to vote

Thank you to Hawkeye Community College for another great Fall Fest this past Wednesday. One hundred vendors lined the courtyard. We made friends with a young airman and his wife, who helped us put up our canopy. Lisa Muñoz, Marcia Buttgen, and I used our new “Wheel of Voting” to attract students to our table. (Spin the wheel, answer a question about voting, get a lifesaver – and learn about changes in the voting laws).

We visited with students and answered questions, used a poster with QR codes to check if they were registered or to register, and listened to their concerns. Many students were angry about the attacks on reproductive rights and voting rights. Half a dozen people thanked us for being there. A girl told me, “No one in my family votes,” looking embarrassed. I suggested, “You could be the first.”

Are you registered to vote? Please check our website (www.lwvbhb.org) for details about upcoming events including a Voter Ready Rally, Panel about Voting, and Candidate Forums and attend with your family. Get informed on the issues. Set a good example for your children and vote. They’re watching. Our democracy is depending on it.

Cherie Dargan, Cedar Falls, president League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer