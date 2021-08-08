Refusing vaccine is like driving drunk

I, for one, am getting fed up with the "personal choice" argument for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. If I make a personal choice to down a six pack of beer and get behind the wheel of my car, few people would argue that I shouldn't be charged by the police with an offense against public safety. This is because my individual choice endangers the safety of others. To me, refusing vaccination for other than valid medical reasons is the moral equivalent of drunk driving. I hope that both employers and government entities will start taking stronger measures to put an end to this anti-vaccination nonsense as soon as possible.