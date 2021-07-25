Reform our priorities, not the police

I believe I'm one of many that have eclipsed the saturation point of "police reform" and all those promoting that singular aspect of the criminal landscape. Unwarranted accusations of disproportionate force against some ethnicities over others, etc. So I've researched U.S. crime statistics, compliments of the FBI -- data available to municipal governments, The Courier and all citizens.

2019 FBI statistics indicate: Whites committed 68% of all crimes and blacks 27%. Digging deeper, whites committed 46% of murders/manslaughters, Blacks 51%. Whites committed 45% of the robberies, Blacks 53%. In the under age 18 category, Blacks committed 50% of murders, 41% of the weapons charges and 62% of the robberies. Source: https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/ucr;

Blacks represent approximately 13% of the population, whites 73%.

The obvious conclusion is criminal behavior is clearly disproportionate, with data suggesting "human reform" and "cultural reform" initiated decisively and intelligently, will automatically lead to police reform. Unacceptable crime levels will continue until the root problem is unabashedly and effectively addressed at every level. Until then, God bless the blue, and remember a gun by itself never harmed a soul.

Paul Higgins, Waterloo

