 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Reelect Ashley Hinson in November

  • 0
LTE

Iowans are proud, honest, hard-working people that have been through so much over the last few years. I trust Ashley Hinson 100% and know she is the perfect strong, conservative, and empathetic leader to represent us in Washington. As a mom, she knows what tough decisions Iowans have to make to keep family budgets afloat, and she works hard every day to get the government out of the way in our daily lives.

States like California or Texas have dozens of representatives in Congress, but Ashley Hinson works overtime to give us Iowans an equal voice and a seat at the table. Hinson is always on the road and visits every single county in her district every quarter, and her town halls are open to the public and unscripted. She truly hears our concerns and turns them into real results that bring our hard-earned taxpayer dollars back to the district. We need to re-elect Ashley again in November to make sure she can keep being our champion in Washington.

Brenda Sandberg, Atkins

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flat tax is not a fair tax

Flat tax is not a fair tax

In Monday’s Guest Editorial, John Hendrickson of Iowans For Tax Relief says “all taxpayers in Iowa will see tax relief” from the recently sign…

Climate is changing before our eyes

Climate is changing before our eyes

The world’s climate is changing, caused by an atmosphere warmed by the increased amount of carbon dioxide from the burning of fossil fuels. At…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News