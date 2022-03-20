Reelect Ashley Hinson in November

Iowans are proud, honest, hard-working people that have been through so much over the last few years. I trust Ashley Hinson 100% and know she is the perfect strong, conservative, and empathetic leader to represent us in Washington. As a mom, she knows what tough decisions Iowans have to make to keep family budgets afloat, and she works hard every day to get the government out of the way in our daily lives.

States like California or Texas have dozens of representatives in Congress, but Ashley Hinson works overtime to give us Iowans an equal voice and a seat at the table. Hinson is always on the road and visits every single county in her district every quarter, and her town halls are open to the public and unscripted. She truly hears our concerns and turns them into real results that bring our hard-earned taxpayer dollars back to the district. We need to re-elect Ashley again in November to make sure she can keep being our champion in Washington.