I couldn’t agree more with Fred Abraham’s column on forgiving interest on student loans. Our educational system has dropped the ball on teaching 18-year-old kids fiscal responsibility. The government handed out these loans like candy with the promise of how a four-year degree would more than cover the cost of these loans, when in reality in many cases it won’t. How many 18-year-old kids even know what compounding interest means? Reducing interest rates to zero seems like a fair compromise to me.