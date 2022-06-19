 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Red flag law as proposed has many flaws

  • 0
LTE

I, and many like me, do not like the nomenclature associated with the Senate's proposed "red flag" law. While the co-authors of the bill claim it is not a federal red flag law, utilizing this name at the state level is merely a segue into a federal law. And we all know that if the Democrats are in power, all conservatives will fall under this label and will be restricted from their Second Amendment rights. The Supreme Court has already tried a case on red flag, and found (9-0) red flag laws violate the due process clause of the United States Constitution.

Instead, I would like to introduce it as the "see something, say something" law. It should be noted that the "accused" still has rights under the due process portion(s) of the United States Constitution, and the person making the "danger" claim cannot remain anonymous. The accused has the right to face their accuser. In addition, if the accuser is wrong (and the accused is found to not be a threat) there must be consequences for the wrongful accuser. You cannot wrongfully accuse someone of rape without consequences.

People are also reading…

Reed Pryor, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

God is sending America a warning

God is sending America a warning

The Nazis murdered nearly 6 million during the Holocaust. The U.S. has its own Holocaust (reported by the CDC), more than 63 million babies ha…

The IRS is taxing his patience

The IRS is taxing his patience

In early February I submitted my federal tax return by mail. That appears to have been a great mistake, as it has now been six months and I ha…

Accessible housing is essential

Accessible housing is essential

We can all agree that housing is essential! We're amongst a shortage of accessible and affordable housing, and creates turmoil in the disabili…

The pandemic and a new world order

The pandemic and a new world order

Last month, several U.S. politicians condemned the Biden-backed World Health Organization global pandemic treaty that would surrender U.S. sov…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News