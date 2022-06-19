Red flag law as proposed has many flaws

I, and many like me, do not like the nomenclature associated with the Senate's proposed "red flag" law. While the co-authors of the bill claim it is not a federal red flag law, utilizing this name at the state level is merely a segue into a federal law. And we all know that if the Democrats are in power, all conservatives will fall under this label and will be restricted from their Second Amendment rights. The Supreme Court has already tried a case on red flag, and found (9-0) red flag laws violate the due process clause of the United States Constitution.
Instead, I would like to introduce it as the "see something, say something" law. It should be noted that the "accused" still has rights under the due process portion(s) of the United States Constitution, and the person making the "danger" claim cannot remain anonymous. The accused has the right to face their accuser. In addition, if the accuser is wrong (and the accused is found to not be a threat) there must be consequences for the wrongful accuser. You cannot wrongfully accuse someone of rape without consequences.
Reed Pryor, Waterloo