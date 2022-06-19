Red flag law as proposed has many flaws

I, and many like me, do not like the nomenclature associated with the Senate's proposed "red flag" law. While the co-authors of the bill claim it is not a federal red flag law, utilizing this name at the state level is merely a segue into a federal law. And we all know that if the Democrats are in power, all conservatives will fall under this label and will be restricted from their Second Amendment rights. The Supreme Court has already tried a case on red flag, and found (9-0) red flag laws violate the due process clause of the United States Constitution.