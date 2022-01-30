Recreation opportunities key to growth

Based on Gov. Reynolds' Condition of the State address Iowa's highest priority concern must be convincing some relatively high-income retirees not to leave the state. Really? Taxes do factor into personal decisions ranging from investing to whether to marry. Clearly, taxes have been one factor in some older Iowans' decisions to move to other states. (Note: It was 17 below here this morning.) Actually, Iowa's current special interest breaks for retirement income are very generous. My wife and I, both fully retired, are among the top 30% of Iowa households on the basis of income. Excluding all Social Security benefits plus the first $6,000 of other retirement plan distributions per person completely removes over half of our income from taxation. In 2010 63% of Iowa voters approved the constitutional amendment to establish the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund. A very worthwhile use of some of the funds now available for tax reform would be redirecting 3/8 of a cent of the sales tax we now collect to this trust fund without raising the current sales tax rate. More attractive outdoor recreation opportunities would be a magnet for the young families so important for Iowa's future.