Recent stories you may have missed

Two Florida bicyclists lost their lives recently when a man officially cited by authorities as being in the country illegally allegedly slit their throats. If we had secure borders, they’d still be alive. Mollie Tibbetts would still be enjoying recreational jogging as well.

The New York Times finally admitted that a story it initially killed in 2020 wasn’t “Russian disinformation” after all. Hunter Biden’s laptop e-mails detailed the family’s enrichment by China operatives in exchange for access to Joe, “Mr. Big” himself. By killing the story, The Times arguably saved Biden’s campaign. They once did journalism.

A Nashville school board member, caught on hot mic before a meeting, and apparently triggered by questions Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn posed to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown-Jackson, complained: “Can we just go set Marsha Blackburn on fire?” If parents in attendance had used similar incendiary language toward board members, even jokingly, they might have received a visit from the FBI, or worse, Will Smith.

There’s this great cartoon, where a teacher is addressing her class: “It’s important to learn about gender identity in school, so I’d like to know everyone’s preferred pronoun.” One kid raises his hand, asking: “What’s a pronoun?”

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

