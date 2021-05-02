 Skip to main content
Rebranding the griffin is disrepectful
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Rebranding the griffin is disrepectful

LTE

Did you watch the funeral service of Sgt. Jim Smith of Independence? Rebranding the police logo is wrong and very disrespectful to the Waterloo Police Department. The griffin logo stands for service.

Judy Miller Ciesielski, Waterloo

 

