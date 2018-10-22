Try 1 month for 99¢

CAROL E. MORGAN

WATERLOO --- In a recent debate with candidate Abby Finkenauer, Rep. Rod Blum, as reported in the Courier Oct. 17, referred to the need to depend on the "miracle of free enterprise" in order to address such serious issues as Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Rep. Blum, I would suggest that, rather than miracles, those suffering from the failure to fund adequately such important social programs need real world solutions in the here and now! We will all be watching and waiting as the mid-term elections approach.

