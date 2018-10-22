CAROL E. MORGAN
WATERLOO --- In a recent debate with candidate Abby Finkenauer, Rep. Rod Blum, as reported in the Courier Oct. 17, referred to the need to depend on the "miracle of free enterprise" in order to address such serious issues as Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Rep. Blum, I would suggest that, rather than miracles, those suffering from the failure to fund adequately such important social programs need real world solutions in the here and now! We will all be watching and waiting as the mid-term elections approach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.