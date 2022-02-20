Real free speech is absolute, not relative

Denny McCabe and I agree: Truth’s value wins over falsehood. Where we disagree is the nature of truth and falsehood — do they work absolutely or relatively? Simply put, absolute is like pregnancy: one either is or isn’t. Relativity depends upon circumstances which lead to sophistry — like “kinda” pregnant. Writing previously, McCabe explained relativity this way: Several blind men felt different parts of an elephant with each drawing a different conclusion as to what they had blindly examined. Relative truth? No, they touched an absolute elephant, not a relative “kinda” one! Investigating the entire elephant, wouldn’t they have concluded they touched an elephant? Absolute vs. relative? Saul Alinsky: ”Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy.”
We also appear to agree books ought not be banned in our schools. He argues for including “The 1619 Project.” Or, is that position relative? What about the “The 1776 Project” that Biden cancelled? How about “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Huckleberry Finn”? With the commonsense caveat that children’s parents make final determinations, no books should be banned. Real free speech is absolute diversity, not relative, not morality by expediency.
People are also reading…
Frederick Douglass: “It’s easier to build strong children than to repair broken adults.” Absolutely.
Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls