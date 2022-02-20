Real free speech is absolute, not relative

Denny McCabe and I agree: Truth’s value wins over falsehood. Where we disagree is the nature of truth and falsehood — do they work absolutely or relatively? Simply put, absolute is like pregnancy: one either is or isn’t. Relativity depends upon circumstances which lead to sophistry — like “kinda” pregnant. Writing previously, McCabe explained relativity this way: Several blind men felt different parts of an elephant with each drawing a different conclusion as to what they had blindly examined. Relative truth? No, they touched an absolute elephant, not a relative “kinda” one! Investigating the entire elephant, wouldn’t they have concluded they touched an elephant? Absolute vs. relative? Saul Alinsky: ”Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy.”