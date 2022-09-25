Reader sings praises of Christian radio

I have mental illness. To help my mood swings, I listen to station 101.9 FM on the radio in the Waterloo area.

It has uplifting music playing to change your mood. You can dance to it, sing along to it, and clap your hands to it!

It has Christian music, which will tell you about God, the Father, and the Son, whom you should know all of them. If you don't, listen and enjoy life.

God made everything in this world. He does little miracles every day for me. I thank him for every one I see!

I love my God for what he does for me.

Diane K. Hunemuller