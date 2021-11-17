 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

Read these important books

LTE

One of the most useful and important books for students, educators, parents and aspiring polymaths is the 1940 classic "How to Read a Book" by Mortimer J. Adler, Ph.D., who was assisted in updating the book in 1972 by Charles Van Doren, Ph.D.

This year, writer and teacher Paul Krause offers us "The Odyssey of Love: A Christian Guide to the Great Books," which according to the publisher's blurb reminds us that reading is "the universal pilgramage of the soul. ... In the great books we find the struggle of the human soul, its aspirations, desires and failures. ... The unread life is not worth living, and in reading we may discover what life is really about and prepare ourselves for the pilgramage of life."

Chapter one of Krause's book is an essay titled "Reading Homer from Here to Eternity," and the final chapter is "Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace" is adapted from an article orginally published in Vogelin View.

Everyone should ready this book -- before or after Adler's enduring work.

Roger W. Smith, Waterloo

