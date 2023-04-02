For allowing showing high school students one of the greatest religiously inspired Christian works of art, Michelangelo's "David," a principal was forced to retire or resign. She violated a repressive law contrived by culturally-intellectually disadvantaged politicians and parents.

The biblical hero is young David, nude, physically outstanding at the time he conquered Goliath: a profound expression of the magnificence of God's creation. The repressive law entails a shameful rejection of God's work; for to dishonor the human body is to degrade his investment.

Yes, acrimonious retorts may be expected from certain adherents: "David is pornographic!" If so, prove it. Give a logical or faith-proven absolute that God's and Michelangelo's creations are in any conceivable way salacious.

By what perverse doggerel do these reactionary legislators affirm that students be denied exposure to the superb, the majestic and the beautiful?

Growing up between world wars, I remember Hitler's burning of books and executions. At great cost we defeated deadening extremists and maintained decades of freedom and dynamic contributions to moral betterment and rational development.

Now that we are witnessing corrupt sanctimonious attempts to return to political vacuity, will "Sieg Heil" or its like become our national salutations, if discreditable revisionists insanely prevail without intelligence?

Arthur Frick, Waverly