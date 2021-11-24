 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Re-elect Daryl Kruse to Cedar Falls City Council on Nov. 30

  • 0
LTE

Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with Daryl Kruse, the incumbent and current Ward 3 candidate for the Nov. 30 runoff election. It quickly became clear Mr. Kruse is interested in representing the people of Cedar Falls for another term.

Kruse has demonstrated the ability to ask tough questions and put the citizens first. Kruse recently spearheaded the motion to record goal setting sessions for transparency, something opposed by a few.

Do we agree on everything? No, and that's okay. Daryl said it today, “The citizens are the experts and I represent them, not City Hall!” We don’t need another rubber stamp of approval on council. There is a reason an incumbent is being challenged by a candidate backed by big money developers and city staff.

Kruse has no qualms about questioning city business and holding city staff accountable for their logic. A perfect example of this has been the recent passage of form-based zoning. Mr. Kruse battled this meeting after meeting, even proposing compromise where he saw room.

I am proud to endorse Daryl Kruse for Cedar Falls City Council Ward 3 in the Nov. 30 runoff election.

TJ Frein, Cedar Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This Congress is unforgivable

This Congress is unforgivable

I'm encouraging taxpayers to vigorously resist the endless taxation inequities imposed or contemplated by this 117th Congress, distinguished w…

Iowa needs Marsy's Law

Iowa needs Marsy's Law

Marsy’s Law ensures that crime victims have equal, constitutional rights, similarly to those accused of a crime. Right now, while one in three…

Iowa Nice is alive and well

Iowa Nice is alive and well

Iowa Nice has been hijacked by the political left to use as a political tool. If we don't agree that all the social programs and teachings tha…

Media remains fixated on Trump

Media remains fixated on Trump

Why is it the media as well as a majority of anti-Trump people want to keep talking about him? The very folks that were happy he lost the elec…

Read these important books

Read these important books

One of the most useful and important books for students, educators, parents and aspiring polymaths is the 1940 classic "How to Read a Book" by…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News