Re-elect Daryl Kruse to Cedar Falls City Council on Nov. 30

Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with Daryl Kruse, the incumbent and current Ward 3 candidate for the Nov. 30 runoff election. It quickly became clear Mr. Kruse is interested in representing the people of Cedar Falls for another term.

Kruse has demonstrated the ability to ask tough questions and put the citizens first. Kruse recently spearheaded the motion to record goal setting sessions for transparency, something opposed by a few.

Do we agree on everything? No, and that's okay. Daryl said it today, “The citizens are the experts and I represent them, not City Hall!” We don’t need another rubber stamp of approval on council. There is a reason an incumbent is being challenged by a candidate backed by big money developers and city staff.

Kruse has no qualms about questioning city business and holding city staff accountable for their logic. A perfect example of this has been the recent passage of form-based zoning. Mr. Kruse battled this meeting after meeting, even proposing compromise where he saw room.

I am proud to endorse Daryl Kruse for Cedar Falls City Council Ward 3 in the Nov. 30 runoff election.

TJ Frein, Cedar Falls

