 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Rapist is guilty of abortion by proxy

  • 0
LTE

Regarding the impregnated 10-year old child, I'd like to propose a doctrine that to my knowledge I'm the first to espouse: The rapist is not only guilty of a heinous crime, but shall be guilty of the sin of abortion, by proxy. No child should be put through the ordeal of a rape, much less a pregnancy that results. The crime and the sin shall rest 100% on the shoulders of the perpetrator who, through one manner or another, shall never again dwell in the midst of decent people.

I'm curious how both liberal and conservative clergy would react to this doctrine.

Matt Zehentner, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

America was founded on Christianity

America was founded on Christianity

Was the Supreme Court “imposing religious orthodoxy” in their overturning of Roe v. Wade, as alleged in Saul Shapiro’s recent column “Christia…

Send Donald Trump to Russia

Send Donald Trump to Russia

Please do the U.S. taxpayers a favor and send Trump to Russia to serve his life sentence for treason. They would make good partners as they li…

Outlaw the sale of assault rifles

Outlaw the sale of assault rifles

Once again amid much hand wringing and mouthing the usual apologies and condolences to grieving families our elected "political leaders" compl…

Postmodernism's threat to America

Postmodernism's threat to America

Borrowing from “The Soul of Politics” by Glenn Ellmers, “the secret vitality” of America has been its ongoing philosophical tension, without c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News