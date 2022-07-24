Rapist is guilty of abortion by proxy

Regarding the impregnated 10-year old child, I'd like to propose a doctrine that to my knowledge I'm the first to espouse: The rapist is not only guilty of a heinous crime, but shall be guilty of the sin of abortion, by proxy. No child should be put through the ordeal of a rape, much less a pregnancy that results. The crime and the sin shall rest 100% on the shoulders of the perpetrator who, through one manner or another, shall never again dwell in the midst of decent people.
I'm curious how both liberal and conservative clergy would react to this doctrine.
Matt Zehentner, Waterloo