Rapist is guilty of abortion by proxy

Regarding the impregnated 10-year old child, I'd like to propose a doctrine that to my knowledge I'm the first to espouse: The rapist is not only guilty of a heinous crime, but shall be guilty of the sin of abortion, by proxy. No child should be put through the ordeal of a rape, much less a pregnancy that results. The crime and the sin shall rest 100% on the shoulders of the perpetrator who, through one manner or another, shall never again dwell in the midst of decent people.