Rage against the plot to kill democracy

What will it take for "white" people to wrap their heads around the truth of The Family of Man, and stop this nonsense? "Nonsense" is such a small word for what’s happening in this country, today. We’ve gone way past having no sense and into a realm that I can’t accept, a realm of believing the lies of a fool and his followers, and of being willing to let this democracy be destroyed in the name of the “Business Roundtable” and the members thereof. They are content to let this destruction happen as long as it continues to increase their wealth and the power resulting from the possession of that wealth. “Do not go gently into that good night. Fight! Fight the dying of the light!” Those words are describing the author’s response to death, but for me they represent my response to the death of this democracy and all of its problems, and possibilities.