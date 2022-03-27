Racial progress requires attitudes to change

I was struck by the connection of two articles in last Sunday’s paper: first, the front-page story about the Cedar Valley being on the “worst” list for Black Americans, and a letter on page B8 from Dave Smith about how “black-white relations were far superior” until about a decade ago, when liberals created systemic racism for the purpose of winning elections.

“Far superior?” Here in the real world, Dave, things were worse years ago, not “superior.” It’s just that until Steve Jobs put a camera in everyone’s pocket, White folks refused to believe people of color regarding abuse and unequal treatment, and we could tell ourselves race relations were “superior.” Now, we can see it for ourselves on the evening news, and we’re forced to reckon with the truth. Unfortunately, many White Americans refuse to believe what they’re seeing and brush it off by blaming the victims. Black lives apparently don’t matter.

How do we get off the “worst list?” Changes in outcomes require changes in attitudes for all of us. Sure, we can remain willfully ignorant like Dave Smith, or we can recognize that we all have a role to play in addressing racial disparities in the Cedar Valley.

Doug Smith, Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0