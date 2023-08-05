Open letter to all parents, educators, educrats, and school board members:
An essential book you should read before the new school year is "Race to the Bottom: Uncovering the Secret Forces Destroying American Public Education" by Luke Rosiak, who, according to the publisher's blurb, "uncovers the shocking reason that American education is failing: powerful special interest groups are using our kids as guinea pigs in most ideological experiments. These groups' initiatives aren't focused on making children smarter but on implementing a radical agenda to alter the effect on academic standards ..."
I recommend that first you read carefully "How to Read a Book: The Classic Guide to Intelligent Reading" by Mortimer J. Alder and Charles Van Doren. A carefully annotated, underlined and otherwise heavily worked copy of the book should be on your desk at all times.
I promise many sleepless nights at the end of this reading assignment, I also suggest a careful examination of conscience.
Robert W. Smith