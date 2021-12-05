Questions about efficacy of vaccines

On August 19, Dr. Christina Parks testified before the Michigan Legislature on HB4471, a bill against mandatory vaccinations. Parks has a Ph.D, in cellular and molecular biology and cited a COVID outbreak of 469 people in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, where 74% of those infected were fully vaccinated. In that outbreak, five people were hospitalized and four of them were fully vaccinated.

In her testimony, Parks revealed the COVID vaccines were not designed to prevent transmission. Furthermore, Parks outlined the “negative efficacy” of the COVID vaccines against variants. According to Parks, when the COVID vaccines fail to neutralize the infectivity of virus variants, the variants are actually expedited to replicate within the body.

Which raises the question: Do the recently recommended booster shots for all (previously) vaccinated adults prove the COVID vaccines aren’t preventing infection or limiting the transmission of COVID?

In Ireland, over 93% of the population has received COVID vaccines, yet mass lockdowns were reinstated. In the nation of Gibraltar, 100% of the population is fully vaccinated but they have cancelled Christmas celebrations.

If the vaccines don’t work, then why blame the unvaccinated? If the vaccines don’t work, then who’s behind the lockdowns and the vaccine passport agenda?

Jeff Fishels, Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0