Putin won't stop until we stop him

In 1772 Frederick the Great (Prussia), Catherine the Great (Russia) and Maria Theresa of Austria made the first division of Poland. Did they did stop there? No. They continued until Poland no longer existed.

Did Napoleon keep the Treaty of Amiens, or just accept control of France and neighboring areas? No.

In 1938 did Hitler stop with the Sudetenland? Did Hitler keep his treaty with Stalin? No. He continued taking territory until WWII was inevitable.

Putin hasn't stopped with part of Georgia or part of Ukraine. What makes you think he is going to stop? He will not stop until he is forced to stop.

Kristine Fisher, Cedar Falls

