 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Putin won't stop until we stop him

  • 0
LTE

In 1772 Frederick the Great (Prussia), Catherine the Great (Russia) and Maria Theresa of Austria made the first division of Poland. Did they did stop there? No. They continued until Poland no longer existed.

Did Napoleon keep the Treaty of Amiens, or just accept control of France and neighboring areas? No.

In 1938 did Hitler stop with the Sudetenland? Did Hitler keep his treaty with Stalin? No. He continued taking territory until WWII was inevitable.

Putin hasn't stopped with part of Georgia or part of Ukraine. What makes you think he is going to stop? He will not stop until he is forced to stop.

Kristine Fisher, Cedar Falls

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flat tax is not a fair tax

Flat tax is not a fair tax

In Monday’s Guest Editorial, John Hendrickson of Iowans For Tax Relief says “all taxpayers in Iowa will see tax relief” from the recently sign…

Climate is changing before our eyes

Climate is changing before our eyes

The world’s climate is changing, caused by an atmosphere warmed by the increased amount of carbon dioxide from the burning of fossil fuels. At…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News