Putin feared and respected Trump

We’ve got to give credit to the old-school Democrats who are again doing everything possible to keep Joe Biden’s name out of the news by talking about a fantasy group called Trumpublicans. This narrative attempts to show a positive connection between former President Trump and Putin. Others describe it as a strong relationship, because Putin feared and respected Donald Trump; nothing like the way Putin has walked over Joe Biden’s anemic administration and NATO by unmercifully attacking Ukraine.

Informed citizens around the world believe this attack would never have happened if Donald Trump were still president. Thanks for reminding us of this. It seems Democrats don’t like talking about the things Biden has accomplished. For example, consider America’s military prematurely withdrawing from Afghanistan in a nonmilitary manner, leaving hundreds of Americans behind; or ignoring guidelines for a well-managed flow of immigrants across our southern border, thereby doubling the inflow of drugs and human trafficking. Biden’s puppeteers have intentionally taken America from being energy-independent by inhibiting U.S. drilling and processing through more regulations and higher fees, resulting in lower volumes and thereby doubling the cost of available gasoline. This is now contributing to one of American’s worst inflations in decades.