 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Putin can't get over Soviet Union's demise

  • 0
LTE

The Ukrainian people do not want Vladimir Putin's Russian form of government, and it is not hard to understand why if you read the history, ie: Under Joseph Stalin, 3.9 million Ukrainians died of starvation in Stalin's effort to tamp down Ukrainian nationalism.

Vladimir Putin would like to do the same, only using his armed forces to do the dirty work. Putin, get over the breakup of the Soviet Union and work on a better Russia.

The world has COVID and hunger to deal with, start helping and stop threatening.

Bob Black, Waterloo

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden turns his back on farmers

Biden turns his back on farmers

It’s time for Iowans to understand Joe Biden and the Democrats are working against rural America and America’s farmers. Under current law, far…

Fear mongering on COVID

Fear mongering on COVID

The country of Sweden having 1.2 million children has had no child die from COVID while having no mask mandate, in school teaching, giving chi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News