Putin can't get over Soviet Union's demise

The Ukrainian people do not want Vladimir Putin's Russian form of government, and it is not hard to understand why if you read the history, ie: Under Joseph Stalin, 3.9 million Ukrainians died of starvation in Stalin's effort to tamp down Ukrainian nationalism.

Vladimir Putin would like to do the same, only using his armed forces to do the dirty work. Putin, get over the breakup of the Soviet Union and work on a better Russia.

The world has COVID and hunger to deal with, start helping and stop threatening.

Bob Black, Waterloo

