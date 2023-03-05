Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden and Xi are cooking America

Biden and Xi are cooking America

America is being cooked, if not already fried. The head chef is the Chinese Communist Pary's Xi Jinping; the sous chef is Joe Biden. Remember,…

Municipal band tax is a great idea

Municipal band tax is a great idea

In the Feb. 12 opinion by Chris Ingstad of the Iowans for Tax Relief Foundation, Ingstad referred to the Iowa municipal band law as if it were…

What's next, Iowa? Kristallnacht?

What's next, Iowa? Kristallnacht?

You as a human being living in freedom have every right to read any book, enjoy the privacy of your beliefs, religious, sexual, and the freedo…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio