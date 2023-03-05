How is it that Biden will travel all the way to Ukraine, where human trafficking and money laundering are primary businesses and where the U.S. has sent over $190 billion in unaccounted for funds to support Ukraine's "war" against their own "mother country," but he has not been to the U.S. southern border to assess the invasion of illegal aliens over our border, or to East Palestine, Ohio, to assess the damage from the chemical train wreck that is causing so much havoc to the air, land and water there? Seems he is not interested in American citizens or in what is going on it the United States at all. Time to put America first, Mr. Biden. We want a president who loves and wants to improve America, not one determined to destroy it. Stop the insanity, Mr. Biden, put America first, not last.